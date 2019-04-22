Newcastle University Medicine Malaysia tops in medical quiz

PETALING JAYA: Newcastle University Medicine Malaysia has emerged as the champion among 31 teams from 16 medical universities in Malaysia that took part in the Intervarsity Medical Quiz Challenge (IMQC).

The annual event held by the Tun Dr Ismail Residential College of the National University of Malaysia (UKM) with collaboration of the Faculty of Medicine UKM, last Saturday.

Its objectives were to provide a platform for medical students in Malaysia to compete and sharpen their minds, and at the same time introduce UKM-style examinations to them.

The competition was a collaborative work by all the medical faculties in Malaysia where senior lecturers and consultants from all medical universities in Malaysia were invited to contribute to a bank of questions.

The questions were then validated and finalised by a panel of professionals from a variety of fields in Medicine, which was led by Prof Dr Mohd Shahrir Mohamed Said, who is a senior lecturer and renowned consultant rheumatologist, also the Head of Rheumatology Unit, UKM Medical Center (UKMMC).

IMQC 4.0 received an overwhelming response from over 16 medical universities, not only from local universities such as University of Malaya and University of Science Malaysia, but also private universities such as Newcastle University Medicine Malaysia, Taylor’s University and International Medical University.

Newcastle University of Medicine Malaysia won the top cash prize of RM1000. The first runner-up went to University of Malaya while University Teknologi Mara won the third place. They went away with RM600 and RM400, respectively.

Subashan Vadibeler from Univeristy of Malaya and Teh Wei Xiang from University Putra Malaysia were the individual winners in the One Best Answer Round. They won RM100 each.