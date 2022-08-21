Newly born baby girl found abandoned in front of eatery

KUALA LUMPUR: A newly born baby girl was found abandoned on a sofa in front of a restaurant in Taman Bahtera, Ulu Bernam, Hulu Selangor, yesterday.

Hulu Selangor police chief Supt Arsad Kamaruddin said police received a report on the discovery from a 33-year-old man who came across the infant at 9.49 am.

“Checks by a medical officer found the girl to be in healty condition and there were no animal bite marks,” he said in a statement today..

Arsad said investigations were ongoing to trace the individual or individuals involved and that the case was being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for concealing the birth of a child and intentionaly dumping the baby.

Earlier, a 53-second video had gone viral on social media showing the baby left on the sofa before being found by the public. - Bernama