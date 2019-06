KUCHING: Newly elected president of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) Voon Lee Shan is asked to explain his stand on the DAP as he is still a party member.

Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the former Batu Lintang assemblyman had not tendered his resignation so far.

“I want to congratulate him for his new position, however, we will issue him a letter requesting for an explanation on his stand because the party constitution does not allow dual membership,“ he told a media conference here today.

Based on the latest membership records, he said Voon, who was unanimously elected as PBK president in Sibu on Saturday, was still a DAP member.

PBK, a Sarawak-based political party approved by the Registrar of Societies on Aug 28, 2013, is expected to contest all the 82 seats in the coming state election. — Bernama