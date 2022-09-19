Newly opened SUKE Highway records first accident

KUALA LUMPUR: The newly opened Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) recorded its first accident yesterday, involving a motorcyclist and a car whose driver had stopped on the emergency lane to snap pictures of the scenic surroundings.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the motorcyclist suffered leg injuries after ramming into the rear of the Perodua Myvi in the 2.45 pm incident.

“The car driver stopped on the emergency lane (city bound) to take photographs of the scenic view before the vehicle was rammed by motorcyclist. Both vehicles sustained damage,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the case is being investigated under Rule 16 LN/166/59 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 for obstruction leading to an accident, with those negligent facing a compound of up to RM300.

Mohamad Farouk advised the public not to stop their vehicles on the emergency lane without a valid reason as doing so will only endanger road users.

Phase One of the expressway was opened on Sept 16. - Bernama