Newlyweds, entourage compounded for violating SOPs in Langkawi

LANGKAWI, Feb 5: Wedding day or not, violating Movement Control Order standard operating procedures (SOPs) is a big no as one newly married couple and their entourage here found out recently.

The offenders, aged between 17 and 28, were slapped with a RM1,000 compound each for flouting the SOPs by taking group photographs near a river at a housing area on Feb 3.

Langkawi district police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said police were patrolling the area when they spotted the group comprising the newly-wedded couple, the best man and 16 women taking photographs at about 6.30 pm.

“Investigations found that some of them were living in nearby residential areas while the others came from different locations around the island,” he said in a statement here today.

On Jan 28, the Kedah State Islamic Religious Council (JHEAIK) announced that any marriage solemnisation, divorce and rujuk (returning to former marriage contract) are allowed as usual following the stipulated SOP beginning Feb 1, and the solemnisation ceremonies will only be held at District Islamic Religious Office (PAID).- Bernama