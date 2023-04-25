Newlyweds spend ‘honeymoon’ in lockup for peddling drugs

IPOH: A newlywed couple had to ‘honeymoon’ in the lockup after being arrested at Chikus near Langkap here today on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The newlyweds, aged 23 and 24, were arrested by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division team of the Hilir Perak District police headquarters at 12.30 pm today.

Hilir Perak District police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said they were arrested along with 20 plastic packages of suspected drugs worth RM77,000.

“Police also seized a suitcase suspected of containing heroin weighing 9.268 kilogrammes.

“The drug is believed to be for distribution outside Hilir Perak and can supply nearly 10,000 addicts. The bride and groom were waiting for customers in the mosque parking lot when they were arrested,” he said in a statement today, adding that both suspects also tested positive for Methamphetamine.

“The two, who got married on Monday, are unemployed and police are tracking other syndicate members.

“A remand order against the suspects will be made tomorrow and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same act,” he said. - Bernama