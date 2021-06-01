SEARCH
News on death of man in Kuantan of Covid-19 dismissed as fake

01 Jun 2021 / 07:30 H.
KUALA LUMPUR: News on social media that a 20-year-old Chinese man from Taman Tas, Kuantan, had died of Covid-19 is fake, according to the Quick Response Team of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry.

In a statement, it quoted the Pahang director of health as dismissing the news as fake.

“The Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan did not come across such a death and the Pahang Police Headquarters did not handle any brought-in-dead case,” the statement said.

The public has been advised not to spread fake news that can trigger panic in the community.

-Bernama

