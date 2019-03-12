News portals must self-regulate comments on social media: Gobind

PETALING JAYA: News portals must practise self-regulation by moderating their news and comments posted onto their website.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo (pix) clarified that his previous statement was not meant to curtail civil liberties but to maintain decorum and avoid inflammatory remarks, which may impact the security of this nation.

“While social media and online news portals do benefit society, there is a need to exercise proper decorum on these platforms,“ he said in a statement today.

He was responding to his earlier statement on Monday that the Ministry is thinking of a new law against news portals that publishes comments that touches on sensitivities such as race, religion and royalty.

He also stated that he was supporting the call of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in Parliament to use social media responsibly.

“The PH government is committed to press freedom and freedom of expression. This is evidenced by the repeal of the Anti-Fake News Law in the Dewan Rakyat in August 2018 although the bill was later defeated in the Senate,“ he said.

He added that freedom of expression if not meant to promote lewd, vulgar or sexist comments, and neither should physical threats or threats of bodily harm on social media be condoned.