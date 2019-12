WHILE many public figures have hogged the news for the wrong reasons, Siti Kasim (pix), Lawyers for Liberty and Bersih 2.0 have been in the news for the right ones.

Even after the change of government last year, these activists and advocacy groups continued to call out the government over any move that is seen to be detrimental to the public.

They have reminded us that the struggle to uphold principles of democracy and reform is not over, even with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in power for 19 months.

Siti Kasim stood out for her advocacy of orang asli rights and her messages to uphold certain principles of justice.

She recently launched an advocacy group called Malaysian Action for Justice and Unity Foundation (Maju).

Lawyers for Liberty has also highlighted certain issues regarding the legal framework in Malaysia and given its thoughts particularly on oppressive laws such as the Sedition Act 1948 and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

It called for law reforms and constantly reminded us that even though the government has changed, institutional reforms must also happen.

Due to the many by-elections this year, Bersih 2.0 reminded us that even the PH government can also make mistakes when campaigning during polls.

The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections also highlighted the discrepancies and poor electoral practices that both PH and Barisan Nasional should avoid making if they truly want the confidence of the people.