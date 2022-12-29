Next of kin of landslide victim to receive survivors’ pension

ALOR GAJAH: The next of kin of Lai Chee Sam, 33, who was killed in the landslide tragedy in Batang Kali, Selangor, recently, will be paid the survivor’s pension from next month, said Malacca Unity, Information, Human Resources and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem.

He said the pension payment of RM847.60 a month would be paid to the victim’s parents, Lai Hua Kiong, 54, and Chia Eet Loun, 51, for life.

“The next of kin is also eligible for funeral benefit of RM2,000,” he told reporters at a programme organised by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) in Kampung Permai here today. Also present was Malacca Socso director Abd Razak Omar.

Ngwe said the victim, who contributed to Socso since June 1, 2018, was the oldest of three siblings.

Hua Kiong not only lost his son in the tragedy, but also daughter-in-law Lai See Tin, 33 and two grandchildren, six-year-old Giselle Lai Yu Xi and two-year-old Jonas Lai Ze Kai.

Meanwhile, Abd Razak said employers need to make contributions to Socso for all their employees to ensure the latter are always protected.

Employees can lodge complaints with Socso if their employer refuses to make the contribution, he added. - Bernama