Next-of-kin of two water surge tragedy victims eligible for Socso benefits

KUALA TERENGGANU: The next-of-kin of two victims of the water surge tragedy at Jeram Air Putih in Kemaman are eligible for Social Security Organisation (Socso) benefits, according to Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar (pix).

He said checks found that the victims were Socso contributors and that the agency had visited their next-of-kin.

“Socso will make the payment (to the next of kin) soon,” he told reporters after officiating the Myfuturejobs and SKSSR 2023 Career Carnival here, today.

Last Saturday, 10 individuals, including a family of nine, who had gone on a picnic at the Air Putih waterfall were swept away by a water surge, and nine bodies have been found so far. -Bernama