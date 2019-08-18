Next-of-kin urged to identify accident victim

BATU PAHAT: Police have asked the next-of-kin of a victim of a fatal accident, which took place in Jalan Rejo Sari, Rengit, here, last night to come forward to identify the deceased.

According to Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Azhan Abdul Halim, the accident occurred at 8.30pm involving a man in his 50s.

During the crash, the victim was said to be crossing the road on foot before being knocked down by a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the MPV, travelling from Senggarang to Rengit who was unaware of the victim’s presence did not have time to apply the brakes and crashed into the man.

“The victim, who did not have any identification document, was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe injuries to the head and limbs,” he said in a statement today.

The MPV driver suffered no injuries. The body of the victim was later taken to the Forensic Medical Unit of Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital, Batu Pahat.

“We urge people with missing family members to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Tong Siew Fen at 010-2090396,” he said. — Bernama