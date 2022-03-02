NFA for Muhyiddin, Tajuddin but probe goes on for Xavier

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has found no criminal element in the audio clip allegedly featuring Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s (pix) voice enticing Umno defectors with minister posts and positions in government-linked companies (GLCs), Malaysiakini reports.

In a written parliamentary reply, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the MACC has completed its investigation into the audio clip involving the former prime minister.

In another development, Wan Junaidi said the MACC found no evidence of abuse of power in its investigation against former Prasarana non-executive chairperson Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

Tajuddin was arrested by MACC on May 28, 2021, but was subsequently released on bail.

It was reported that the authorities arrested him to assist in investigations linked to the appointment of his son-in-law to Prasarana.

However, the MACC’s probe against Kuala Langat MP Datuk Xavier Jayakumar for alleged corruption is ongoing.

In February last year, the MACC arrested the then Perak PKR deputy chief MA Thinagaran, who is closely related to Xavier, over an investigation into a development project in Perak.

The MACC also launched an investigation against Xavier.