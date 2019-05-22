NFCorp issue needs to be resolved soon: Salahuddin

KOTA BARU: The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry (MoA) wants the National Feedlot Corporation (NFCorp) issue to be resolved immediately because it involves public interest.

Its Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said that in the near future, within the next few months, there was a company interested in acquiring NFCorp.

“I have already made a statement that a company is interested in acquiring NFCorp, we have seen the terms and this matter has been submitted to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister,” he said.

He was speaking to the media when met at a breaking of fast with ministry staff in Kelantan in Kota Baru, yesterday.

He said his ministry welcomed the move if the company could meet the stipulated conditions including settling the outstanding loan with the Finance Ministry.

“Finance Minister has responded that NFCorp needs to make full repayment of the loan and the terms that must be complied with.

“I was informed that the company is very keen to take over NFCorp and if all conditions are met, there should be no problem. The new company can continue the NFCorp project, perhaps we can change the name,” he said. — Bernama