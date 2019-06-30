Ng: I am still Kojadi chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Ng Peng Hay maintains that he is still Koperasi Jayadiri Sdn Bhd (Kojadi) chairman despite a statement issued by the board on Friday.

“I am still the Chairman of Kojadi and rather puzzled as to how the Board convened last night and no notice of meeting was issued to me,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

“In fact, shortly after issuance of the press statement last night at about 10.30pm, one of the board members called me to apologise to me that he was ‘forced’ to sign it which was issued by the 11 directors. Who forced the 11 directors to sign the press statement?”

He said three other directors “refused to sign” the statement.

He added: “One of the board’s resolutions on the 27th of June says, “ To authorise the Chairman to discuss with the relevant authorities ...” which, of course, includes the MACC.

“In view of the urgency of the matter, I started making arrangement to meet up with an official in MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission). Before I could confirm the appointment, at 11.19pm on the 27th of June, 2019, I received a Whatsapp message from President of MCA, which among other instructions, directed all directors

“Don’t attend any meeting/interview with MACC until we meet up next week.

“I wish to repeat that my intention is to safeguard the interest of Kojadi by forestalling the listing of Kojadi in the coming MACC list resulting in freezing of Kojadi accounts, which will have a disastrous impact on Kojadi finances, staff morale, members confidence, payment of salary and collection of loan.

“I am equally shocked by the statement of the 11 directors that “ the RM15m grant ... has nothing to do with the former prime minister’ accounts. Thus, they should not be lumped together.”

Meanwhile, an MCA press conference on Kojadi will be held at its headquarters today.