NGA: DAP’s exceptional showing in state polls proves Malay electorate has accepted party

PUTRAJAYA: DAP’s exceptional showing in the just-concluded state elections shows that the Malay electorate has accepted the party which has had to deal with negative perceptions all this while, said vice-chairman Nga Kor Ming.

DAP won 46 of the 47 state seats contested in four states namely Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Selangor and Kedah.

“Before this, DAP used to be plagued with various fake stories, but the people can now see the party’s commitment... this puts the party in a positive light,“ said Nga who described winning the Sungai Pelek seat in Selangor as the sweetest victory as 60 per cent of the constituents are Malays.

Nga who is also the Minister of Local Government Development (KPKT) in a press conference after the prelaunch of the 2023 KPKT Excellence Award Ceremony, said the success also shows cooperation between the parties in the Unity Government is on the right track.

“This is a good start considering that the DAP-UMNO alliance has only worked together for eight months...give time for the Unity Government to be strong, stable and work towards excellence,“ he said.

DAP’s success in winning 19 seats in Penang, Selangor (15), Negeri Sembilan (11) and one seat in Kedah, saw the party achieve a 97.9 per cent victory in the state polls on Aug 12.-Bernama