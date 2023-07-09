Nga Kor Ming: DAP to continue supporting Unity Govt

PUTRAJAYA: DAP will remain steadfast and not withdraw support for the Unity Government following the High Court’s decision to grant Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) over 47 graft charges, said its vice chairman Nga Kor Ming (pix).

Nga, who is also the Local Government Development Minister, said DAP is a party that remains loyal to its allies and its cause.

“...will never withdraw support. DAP is a loyal friend and always faithful to the cause. You know DAP...delivered as promised,” he said at a media conference, here, today.

He was asked to comment on DAP’s position after the High Court’s decision to grant a DNAA to Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Barisan Nasional chairman and UMNO president, on his criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering charges in relation to Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

Meanwhile, Nga said the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman should meet and discuss with the Unity Government leadership if he is dissatisfied with the court’s decision regarding Ahmad Zahid.

“He is one of the MPs who support the government, so, besides using the media, he should discuss with the government’s leadership. That would be more professional,” he said in response to Syed Saddiq’s statement that MUDA would re-evaluate its position in the Unity Government following the latest development in Ahmad Zahid’s court case. -Bernama