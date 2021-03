IPOH: Cousins Nga Kor Ming (pix) and Ngeh Koo Ham remain as Perak DAP leaders in the state committee election at the 19th Perak DAP Convention held today.

In today’s election of 15 members of the state committee, Nga, Teluk Intan MP, together with the former state assembly speaker V. Sivakumar, who is also the MP for Batu Gajah, both obtained the highest number of votes at 1,228.

For the record, Nga has been the state DAP chairman since 2014.

Next was Tebing Tinggi assemblyman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari with 1,224 votes, followed by Sungkai assemblyman A. Sivanesan (1,223) and Pantai Remis assemblywoman Wong May Ing (1,220).

Meanwhile, Ngeh, who served as Perak assembly speaker during the Pakatan Harapan government, obtained 1,216 votes.

The Nga-Ngeh pairing managed to withstand the onslaught of the Kula-Su (former human resources minister, M Kulasegaran and Kampar MP, Thomas Su Keong Siong) camp, who in the end, only managed to obtain 540 and 550 votes respectively.- Bernama