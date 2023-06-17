Nga Kor Ming: RM42.26m allocated to repair, build houses in urban areas this year

TELUK INTAN: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) has allocated RM42.26 million to build new houses and carry out repair work on houses in urban areas this year, said its Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said of the total amount, RM40.26 million was set aside for house repair work, which will benefit 2,534 household heads from the B40 group and the hardcore poor, while the remaining RM2 million was for the construction of new houses.

“This is to help those in the B40 group who live in urban areas repair or rebuild their dilapidated or damaged homes as a result of fires, natural disasters or hardcore poverty,” he told reporters after officiating the Urban Community Sustainability Programme (PKKB) here today.

Also present was Teluk Intan Municipal Council president Zairul Akmal Kasim.

Nga also said that RM2 million of the allocation will be channelled to 133 recipients in Perak through their respective local authorities, with each household head receiving up to RM15,000 to repair their homes.

According to him, KPKT was always committed to improving the socio-economic status and standard of living of the people, especially low-income earners in urban areas.

“In order to address urban poverty, KPKT has taken the initiative to implement the Urban Poverty Eradication Programme, which is aimed at reducing the burden of household heads and improving their quality of life,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Nga said that this year KPKT has allocated RM4.5 million for the implementation of PKKB which seeks to strike a balance between the socio-economic development of urban communities and efforts to develop the country.

The Teluk Intan MP also announced an allocation of RM820,000 to upgrade and build public infrastructure and facilities, including the construction of an indoor volleyball court in the parliamentary constituency. -Bernama