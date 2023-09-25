NGA: KPKT allocates RM308m to develop 3 PPR projects in Perak

IPOH: The Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) has allocated RM308 million for the development of three new People’s Housing Projects (PPR) in Perak, involving 1,200 units in three parliamentary constituencies, which will benefit 6,000 households.

Minister, Nga Kor Ming, said that the first project to be developed was the PPR Tambun, in the Manjoi state constituency, which is under Tambun parliamentary, on a site owned by the state government.

He said that the project targets 500 units of multi-storey houses, with facilities including lifts, surau, kindergartens and community centres, costing RM140 million, and KPKT is currently seeking special consideration and approval from the Ministry of Economy.

The second site is the PPR Lenggong, located within the Kota Tampan state constituency, under Lenggong parliamentary, with 300 units of terraced houses to be developed, on a site provided by the state government. There will be basic facilities such as a surau, kindergarten and utility building, with an estimated cost of RM72 million.

“PPR Lengong, or its original name, PPR Perak, has been approved in the Third Rolling Plan (RP3) Year 2023, the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), and will be implemented as soon as possible. This application is being considered by the Ministry of Economy,” he said at a press conference, after attending the Perak state assembly sitting here today.

As for PPR Teluk Intan, Nga said that it is located in the Changkat Jong state constituency, under Teluk Intan parliamentary, with 400 units of terraced houses, with basic facilities such as prayer halls, landscaping and playgrounds, and will be built on a site owned by PR1MA Malaysia Corporation, costing RM96 million.

He said that the PPR Teluk Intan application had also been submitted, and was being considered by the Ministry of Economy.

“These three PPR projects will help achieve the federal government’s target for the construction of 500,000 units of affordable housing (RMM) under 12MP, thus benefiting the people,” he said. -Bernama