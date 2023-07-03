Nga: KPKT to close down 192 landfills by next month

KUALA LUMPUR: The Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) through Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) aims to close down 192 more illegal landfills by the end of next month

Its minister Nga Kor Ming said the closure to be implemented under the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672) will involve several locations that have been identified in seven states, namely Johor with 45 sites, Kedah (26), Melaka (52), Negeri Sembilan ( 20), Pahang (20), Perlis (11) and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (18).

“We are determined to clean up all these hotspots (illegal landfills) but the only snag is that after the authorities have cleaned them up the problem will recur.

“As such, we will take preventive measures to avoid the same problem from happening but this requires a high level of civic awareness, cooperation and a spirit of love for the country (among the community),“ he told reporters when met after the closing of the 127th illegal landfill which saw 425 tonnes of trash being cleaned up at Taman United, here today.

Meanwhile, Nga said the ministry would continue to carry out regular monitoring and enforcement at illegal landfills, adding that 35 mobile closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed at 22 locations.

He said apart from having all the roll on roll off (RORO) waste trucks registered and labeled, landfills located in remote areas would have a change in the landscape and turned into parking lots.

He said KPKT would also impose compounds and take legal action against those found dumping wastes illegally and complaints can be lodged via 1-800-88-7472. - Bernama