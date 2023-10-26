Nga: Malaysia remains committed to urban renewal agenda

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia continues to focus on the urban renewal agenda to make the country greener, smarter and more sustainable in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Agenda 2030, Local Government Development (KPKT) Minister Nga Kor Ming (pix) said.

Nga highlighted this in his national statement at the 8th Asia-Pacific Urban Forum (APUF8) organised by the United Nations (UN) and being held from Oct 22 to 26 in Suwon, South Korea, to discuss various urban issues.

Nga added that urban renewal efforts could restore and revive dilapidated and economically nonviable urban areas through the implementation of Urban Renewal Guidelines, reflecting Malaysia’s commitment to modernising urban development to make it more efficient and sustainable.

He highlighted that urban planning and development are vital economic and social agendas for Malaysia, given the current urbanisation rate of 78 per cent which is expected to increase to 84 per cent by 2040, the ministry said in a statement today.

Nga noted that Malaysia is currently in Phase 2 of implementing the National Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which have been aligned with the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK-12), with the primary focus to strengthen sustainability and governance, build prosperous communities, and achieve high-income status for the country.

He said SDG localisation was also being accelerated through the Malaysia SDG Cities Roadmap, adding that this guideline document serves as an effort to encourage cities to develop their own SDG 2030 Roadmaps, thus empowering local stakeholders to implement global goals.

Nga said that out of 155 local authorities (PBTs) in Malaysia, 45 cities, or 30%, have prepared roadmaps that align with the SDG agenda, thus expediting the implementation of SDGs. -Bernama