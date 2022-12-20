Nga pays last respects to victims of Batang Kali landslide

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Local Government Development Nga Kor Ming today paid his last respects to the victims who perished in the tragic landslide at Father’s Organic Farm, Gohtong Jaya, Batang Kali on Friday.

The minister spent about 45 minutes with the families of the victims, offering his condolences and paying his last respects together with the families of victims who perished in the tragedy, during a special virgil from 10 am to 10.30 am at Nirvana 2, here.

“Once the Parliament session was over, I rushed to Nirvana 2 to meet six families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy. I was there to offer my last respects on behalf of the government.

“I also pledged the government’s commitment to continue efforts to search for the remaining victims. We will not leave any stones unturned in our efforts to find the remaining nine victims who are still missing,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Nga also told the families of the victims that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had also offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

He added that the Prime Minister had made a request to offer a minute of silence during the Parliament session as a mark of respect to the families whose loved ones perished in the tragedy.

During the landslide that happened at 2.42 am on Friday, 24 of the 94 campers died, 61 others escaped from the tragedy while nine more are still missing. - Bernama