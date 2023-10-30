NGA: RM20m for PBT drain maintenance to prevent flash floods

SUNGAI SIPUT: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) has allocated RM20 million to local authorities (PBT) nationwide for the maintenance of drains and drainage systems to prevent flash floods.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming (pix) said since last month he has been calling all local authorities to immediately maintain the main drains ahead of the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season which is expected to start in November.

“We all know that the Northeast Monsoon is coming soon. Since last month, I have urged all 155 PBTs to immediately maintain the main drains to prevent flash floods in the cities,“ he said at a press conference after a working visit in conjunction with the KPKT Touch of Love Programme for Sungai Siput here today.

Nga said the maintenance works are currently underway and he is still waiting for the development report.

“I would like to request that all instructions be issued to monitor the work of our contractors so that they carry out the work properly according to the periodic schedule that has been set under their respective contracts,“ he said.

At the same time, Nga said he was confident that the officials involved in the flood disaster would constantly monitor the situation in their respective areas from time to time.

He said all officers must go to the field because that is the right way to understand the feelings and listen to the grouses of the people.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had earlier forecast at least four to six episodes of heavy rain in the country from next month until February 2024, which could potentially result in flooding in areas at risk.

Meanwhile on today’s programme, Nga announced an allocation of RM11.03 million involving projects to be implemented by the Kuala Kangsar Municipal Council (MPKK) in the Sungai Siput area.

He said among the projects are village house repairs in the Sungai Siput district, construction of new houses and the allocation of the Non-Muslim Houses of Worship Initiative (RIBI) to Sri Subramanyar Alaya Devasthana Paribalana Saba Hindu Temple in Sungai Siput (North). -Bernama