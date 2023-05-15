Nga: RM23.1m for 16 PBTs to repair, upgrade public facilities in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The government has approved an allocation of RM23.1 million to 16 local authorities (PBT) in Johor to repair and upgrade public facilities and infrastructure in the state.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said RM1.3 million was allocated to the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) to upgrade and repair public infrastructure at Anjung Selera Laman Tasik Pandan and Gerai Jalan Air Biru.

Some RM8.5 million was allocated to the state government for the maintenance of 28 reservoirs, which are hoped to be able to control the runoff of rainwater, thus preventing flash floods.

In addition, RM13.3 million for 16 PBTs in the state to implement 35 public facilities projects, he said.

“The allocation to upgrade food courts, public markets and recreation parks is a performance-based budget to ensure no leakage and wastage.

“All projects announced involving the RM23.1 million allocation will commence soon and must complete within this year,” he told reporters after attending a briefing on the project to upgrade the Anjung Selera Laman Tasik Pandan here today.

Also present were Deputy Local Government Development Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, state Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor and MBJB mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman.

Nga said the ministry, through the Local Government Department, would always work with PBTs throughout the country to realise development plans in order to improve the quality of services and the well-being of the people.

Meanwhile, he said the Negeri Sembilan and Johor governments had come forward to offer suitable land for the construction of people’s housing projects (PPR).

“Any state willing to offer land for free or at a nominal premium will be given priority in the construction of PPR.

“Based on experience, if the state government does not offer free land, the federal government had to use 30 per cent of the allocation to purchase land,” he said.

Therefore, he hoped the Economic Planning Division in all states would conduct a study to identify any suitable location for the construction of PPR. - Bernama