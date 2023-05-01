Nga sees litter during walkabout, calls for immediate action

KUALA LUMPUR: Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming went on a walkabout in several touristic areas of the city last night after work, and did not like what he saw - litter here and there.

One of the places he toured was Petaling Street, the must-visit destination for both domestic and foreign tourists.

Nga called for immediate action to be taken to ensure cleanliness and regular refuse collection in areas in the city frequented by tourists.

“I have issued instructions to the relevant department so that immediate action is taken by the Alam Flora concession company for an action plan for round-the-clock monitoring in strategic areas that are the focus of tourists, such as Jalan Ampang-KLCC, Bukit Bintang Walk, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Medan Pasar, Dataran Merdeka and others,” he said in a statement today.

He said he believed that Alam Flora would take immediate action to improve waste management following his visit.

“SWCorp under the ministry will always carry out monitoring for the sake of the country’s image and comfort of the people,” he said. SWCorp is the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation which ensures that solid waste management and public cleansing services are implemented efficiently and holistically.

Nga said public cleanliness and a conducive atmosphere were most important for the development of the country’s tourism industry as well as for the well-being of the people.

He said it was hoped that parents could play a role in educating children to love the environment and not litter everywhere. - Bernama