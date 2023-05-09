Nga: Special urban renewal law will be introduced

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) is in the midst of preparing a new law specifically related to urban renewal, said its Minister, Nga Kor Ming (pix).

He said that currently, urban renewal is implemented through nine existing laws, with legislation involving various ministries, departments and agencies.

“If we look at development in the country, there are several things which hinder efforts towards urban renewal, including the absence of specific legislation,” he said in a press conference, after launching the Urban Renewal Implementation Guidelines (GPP PSB), here today.

He said the special law was prepared through the Town and Country Planning Department (PLANMalaysia), by conducting a Regulatory Impact Analysis (RIA) with the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) to assess the need for a special law, which is in line with the practice of developed countries.

He added that the new law is expected to be tabled in Parliament at the end of next year, which will have a major impact on the national economy, as well as enabling GPP PSB to be used nationwide.

Nga said GPP PSB was introduced as the governance of urban renewal varies by states and local authorities (PBTs), and there is no uniform practice across the country.

He added that PSB GPP will be used as guidelines and reference for the federal government, state and local authorities, developers and other stakeholders to redevelop obsolete and abandoned townships.

Emphasising that urban renewal should be given serious attention, given that Malaysia’s urbanisation rate is expected to increase to 85 per cent by 2040, Nga said that a geospatial database for urban renewal will be created by KPKT, through PLANMalaysia.

“The role of the geospatial database is as an inventory of the location and site information for potential areas for urban renewal for the whole country, and is equipped with information, such as the age of buildings or areas, the status of building conditions and others,” he said.

According to Nga, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), for example, currently has the data, where a total of 139 sites, with an area of 1,297 hectares, have been identified and should be redeveloped. -Bernama