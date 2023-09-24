Nga suggests to include Mooncake Festival in Visit Perak Year 2024 calendar

IPOH: Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming (pix) says he will propose to the state government to include the Mooncake Festival celebration in the official calendar of Visit Perak Year 2024.

Nga said through the festival, there would be various cultural performances of the Chinese community that would be highlighted to the public.

“I would like to emphasise that the diversity of culture and language is a unique strength of our country.

“When we establish ourselves on the international and world stage, it is this diversity that gives us an advantage and we should appreciate this as the heritage of the Malaysian nation,“ he said when met after officiating the Octagon’s Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration and the official opening of the Paloh Street Food Paradise here, tonight.

Apart from the Chinese New Year, the Mooncake Festival is one of the most important festivals for the community, which is celebrated with a lantern parade on the night of the festival, and enjoying mooncakes with friends and family.

Commenting further, Nga said that in Ipoh, there was the ‘Gerbang Malam’ or Night Gate Market which represented the Malay community, ‘Little India Ipoh’ which represented the Indian community and the Paloh Gate, which represented the Chinese community, which directly highlighted the aspect of unity in diversity involving the respective races.

“When the Malays, Chinese and Indians unite, we are stronger together and this unity in diversity is a noble practice that must be nurtured and supported together,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Perak Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCCI) president Datuk Liew Chee Ming in his speech at the event said he hoped that the Paloh Street Food Paradise would become a new attraction, so that more tourists come to Ipoh to travel and dine.

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin in his speech said that Ipoh had the potential to highlight the uniqueness of its products and the diversity of cultural customs in tourist hotspots that could attract more tourists to the city. - Bernama