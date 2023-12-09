Nga to visit Shanghai, attend China-Asean Ministerial Roundtable on Construction meeting

PUTRAJAYA: Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming (pix) who started his working visit to China today will visit Shanghai and later attend the ‘China-Asean Ministerial Roundtable on Construction’ meeting in Nanning.

The Ministry in a statement today said Nga is scheduled to give a keynote address during the roundtable meeting organised by China’s Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development on the topic ‘Integrating Development And Security To Build Inclusive, Safe, Resilient And Sustainable Cities’ on Saturday (Sept 16).

The roundtable which will feature ministers from ASEAN countries and China is an effort to expedite the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, strengthen the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-ASEAN in the field of housing as well as urban and rural development.

The KPKT said Nga will be on a three-day working visit to Shanghai starting today to study the rapid technological advancement adopted by Shanghai and applied in the development of its smart city concept.

Shanghai is a vibrant city with the third highest population in the world has a population of 24.89 million as of 2021 and has the highest population-density in China.

Shanghai has also been adjudged as the best smart city for two years in a row (2022 and 2023) by Juniper Research after evaluating the city through various aspects, including transportation, infrastructure, vibrant energy, city administration, technology and communication network. -Bernama