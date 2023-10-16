NGDC: Govt to suffer RM17 billion loss if mitigation measures not taken

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is expected to suffer an estimated loss of up to RM17 billion over the next 25 years if measures are not taken to mitigate disaster risk and prepare for emergencies.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the establishment of the National Geological Disaster Centre (NGDC) will enable efficient and effective disaster management.

The move will improve preparedness to manage the effects of global climate change to reduce the impact of disasters and improve the safety and well-being of people.

“The centre will provide specialised and highly competent technical services in disaster assessment and forensics, engineering geology, satellite technology and remote sensing applications, model analysis and networks for early warning systems, highways and related areas,“ he said in reply to a question from Muhammad Islahuddin Abas (PN-Mersing) on the scope of the NGDCs functions and areas to address the impact of the threat of climate change in Malaysia during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) mid-term review last September said the government is mulling to set up the NGDC by the end of the year to monitor the level of effectiveness of early warning systems for tsunamis, floods and landslides.

Responding to a supplementary question from Young Syefura Othman (PH -Bentong) on the latest developments on the establishment of the NGDC, Nik Nazmi said that preparations for the establishment papers are currently being finalised at the NRECC level and will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

It will then be forwarded to the Public Service Department for further action, said Nik Nazmi.

“Along with the work of the NGDC, the National Geological Disaster Management Plan is also being finalised which outlines the strategic planning and action plan to achieve the objectives of the NGDC,“ he said.

He said the country has recorded four strong earthquakes, one moderate earthquake and 87 weak earthquakes in the last 100 years since 1923.

All the recorded strong earthquakes occurred in Sabah, some moderate and weak earthquakes in Sarawak and 70 weak earthquakes were recorded in the peninsula for the period from 1984 to 2016.-Bernama