NGO calls city hall to treat local traders in Brickfields fairly

PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has been urged by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) to provide fair treatment to Malaysian vendors in Brickfields.

Minda Nambikkai national president Kalai Vanar claimed many foreigners - mainly from India, Pakistan, Myanmar and Bangladesh are freely doing business without any proper documents, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

“DBKL makes the rounds at least 10 times a day here, but no action is taken against the foreigners.”

Adding further that when a Malaysian trader sets up a stall, the city hall takes strict action, stating the unfairness of the officers towards local businesses in the Brickfields area.

Kalai also further stated that he had raised the issue with the immigration department in 2020.

“They said that they will work with DBKL and detain these foreigners. But from 2020 until now, I have only seen the number of foreign vendors here increase,” he said.

He said that the influx of foreign traders threatens the economic and social position of Malaysians.

Kalai claimed that Malaysian traders are required to apply for a licence to set up a stall and that is a very long process, but foreigners do not have to apply for a licence.