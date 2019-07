PETALING JAYA: An non-governmental organisation ( NGO) has called on the Cabinet to re-look into the appointment of task force members made by the Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to investigate the disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat.

It wants the necessary corrections made before the task force can proceed.

Citizens Against Enforced Disappearances (Caged) said the Cabinet must reject Muhyiddin’s decisions and explanations on the selection of panel members.

The task force has been criticised by several quarters over the delay in naming the panel and for the lack of impartiality.

Caged reiterated its objection to three of the six task force members, Datuk Rahim Uda, Datuk Zamri Yahya, and Datuk Mokhtar Mohd Noor and said they should have been rejected the moment their names were proposed.

It said Mokhtar, a former police legal division head, who made submissions on behalf of the police during the Suhakam hearing should be investigated.

“The Notes of Proceedings show that Mokhtar didn’t merely ‘attend an open session’. During the final oral submissions, he addressed the inquiry panel 32 times on behalf of PDRM. He even expressed disappointment with questions posed on the day of the final oral submissions,“ Caged said.

It also said the government’s focus must shift from undermining Suhakam’s findings to thoroughly flushing out and investigating all possible perpetrators of the crimes against Amri and Raymond.

“The task force must investigate the Suhakam finding – based on evidence adduced – that police officers fabricated evidence, planted evidence, made false reports and withheld evidence in three cases of serious crime,“ it said.