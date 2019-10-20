NGO calls for ‘illegal’ chicken farm, fertiliser manufacturer to be shut down

PORT KLANG: A non-governmental organisation today called for the full weight of the law to be brought to bear against the operators of an illegal chicken farm and a fertiliser manufacturer here, claiming it poses a threat to the surrounding communities.

Gagasan Sosial Dinamik chairman V. Thiagarajen said the factory was previously ordered to shut down by the Klang Municipal Council (MPK) earlier this year, but it allegedly reopened and is said to be operating illegally, processing chicken parts.

“An overpowering odour from the chickens continues to waft through the factory, causing other factory workers to suffer headaches during the operations. The workers have also suffered from skin diseases and breathing difficulties.

“Most of the workers reside in the factory or in shop lots nearby here,“ he said during a press conference here today.

Thiagarajen said, the Port Klang Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) should also actively play its role to cut off power supply to this unscrupulous factory pending an investigation.

He added the factory is believed to have been operating for years, allegedly without any licence from the council.

“We have also lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Comission (MACC) earlier this year,“ he said.

He also called for enactment of laws requiring chicken farms and fertiliser manufacturers to apply for permits and be subjected to a set of regulations and penalties.

“This factory has shown a blatant disregard for the lives of the people,“ he said.