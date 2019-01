PUTRAJAYA: A non-governmental organisation, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Bersatu Selangor, today submitted a memorandum to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the Companies Commission of Malaysia (CCM) with regards to alleged power abuse and corruption in the implementation of its high-impact projects.

Chairman of the organisation, Muhammad Nadzri Abdullah said the memorandum also contained facts provided by Kinabatangan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin in Parliament on Nov 12 last year on the flaws and weaknesses in CCM’s key projects.

He gave an example where CCM was alleged to have given a project directly to Formis Network Services Sdn Bhd without going through the open tender.

Speaking to reporters after handing over the memorandum at the MACC headquarters here today, Muhammad Nazri also called for an investigation into the matter by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He claimed that CCM projects were often given to the same individuals and companies. — Bernama