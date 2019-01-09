NGO chairman in remand over false claim

KUALA TERENGGANU: A chairman of a youth non-governmental organisation is in remand for seven days for allegedly making false claims, amounting to RM500,000.

The remand order, which expires next Tuesday, was issued by Kuala Terengganu magistrate/sessions court assistant registrar Wan Aziantie Wan Ab Karim.

The 38-year-old man was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at about 5.30pm yesterday when he went to the commission’s office here to give his statement.

He was arrested for allegedly sending false claims to the Setiu District and Land Office in May last year for expenses on 32 programmes in the Permaisuri state constituency which were actually not implemented. — Bernama