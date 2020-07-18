NGO coalition ready to assist in restoration of third vote

PETALING JAYA: Gabungan Demokrasi Tempatan (Dekat) and its pool of experts are ready assist Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin in carrying out research on local council elections.

The steering committee of Dekat said they can also hold consultations with stakeholders and propose implementation plans by mid-2021 for the Cabinet to consider the restoration of local government elections.

“We believe that local council elections would make local government officers like mayors and councillors more accountable to the ratepayers they are serving and would bring about improved services, usher in innovations and curb corrupt practices,“ they said in a statement today.

The coalition, made up of 10 NGOs, said the overall cost of conducting council elections would be more than offset by savings in wastage due to inefficiencies and corruption under the current practice of appointed councillors.

“It would also encourage greater citizen-participation and sense of ownership by citizens in the improvement and development of communities around the country,“ they said.

They also said they hope to engage with all stakeholders, especially those who have concerns, so that they could understand their concerns, allay these concerns with updated facts and propose workable solutions to bridge the gaps between those who support the restoration of local council elections and those who opposes it.

“It is our firm belief that empowering citizens with the third vote (or second vote for Federal Territories) would bring about immeasurable benefits for all Malaysians regardless of ethnicty, industry or socio-economic backgrounds,“ they said.