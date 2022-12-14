NGO: Initiative to distribute sanitary pads focused on wrong group

PETALING JAYA: While a move by Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa to address period poverty could be acknowledged as the right thing to do, an NGO has questioned why she decided to start a programme to dispense sanitary pads at her ministry instead of targeting the needy and underprivileged groups, such as those in rural areas, Orang Asli families, B40 communities and schoolgirls.

On Monday, Zaliha said: “We will start at the minister’s office and then throughout the ministry. Later perhaps, we can cooperate with other agencies and ministries.”

Nursyuhaidah A. Razak, a campaign manager for Peduli Merah, an NGO that advocates equal access to female hygiene products and eradication of period poverty, said providing sanitary pads is only one of the many actions needed to address the issue.

“The Health Ministry should focus on menstrual health and work with the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry to assist those affected by period poverty in schools, the needy and underprivileged, Orang Asli, B40 communities and others. But why start with the Health Ministry?

“Also, both ministries should work on emphasising equal access to menstrual hygiene education for students in urban and rural areas. Other locations are rural health clinics and hospitals. This will also help the Health Ministry to collect data on communities affected the most.”

Nursyuhaidah said the Health Ministry should prioritise marginalised groups such as women living on the streets and distribute sanitary pads to them. It should also organise reproductive screening tests for women, in collaboration with NGOs.

“For women who lack access to sanitary pads at detention centres, both ministries and the Home Ministry should work together to address period poverty among female migrants,” she added.

Pharmacist Maryam Arinah Mohd Akhmar said although Zaliha is addressing an important issue, she has directed her good intentions to the wrong group.

“The initiative needs to encompass women who are affected by period poverty and not those who have access to female hygiene products.

“A study should be carried out on those from lower income groups and rural areas so the ministry can evaluate the feasibility, duration, costs and potential setbacks, and improve the programme before launching it at the national level,” she said.

“To start the campaign, the Health Ministry should initiate collaborations with NGOs that are in touch with women facing period poverty and experiencing difficulties in accessing sanitary pads, such as those who live in remote settlements in rural areas, Orang Asli communities and rural schools.”

Maryam added that although handing out menstruation kits is a good start to address period poverty and the lack of access to feminine hygiene products, advocacy and raising public awareness on the hidden impact of period poverty are just as important.

“Underprivileged women who are facing period poverty opt for continuous pregnancy as they cannot afford to buy sanitary pads. As a way to ease their burden, the government should lower the prices of sanitary pads or initiate subsidies as this is a necessary item for all women.

“In addition, the Health Ministry needs to take it a step further and oversee the long-term health impact of period poverty and poor feminine hygiene practices, which could lead to fungal and urinary tract infections and reproductive problems. Indirectly, period poverty also affects the mental health of underprivileged women. Girls who lack menstruation education will hate it although it is a natural occurrence.”