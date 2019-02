KUALA LUMPUR: A non-governmental organisation (NGO) today lodged a police report urging the authorities to investigate the alleged leakage of RM500-million government funds in the land-swap deal by the Ministry of Defence.

President of Pertubuhan Gerakan Martabat Pejuang Negara (GMPN), Major (Rtd) Razali Zakaria said the authorities should investigate the individuals involved in the project, as well as abuse of power and political interference.

“Police should investigate the matter without prejudice and act quickly on the information provided in the media statement made by the Defence Ministry yesterday.

“From the statement, it is clear that there are elements of corruption which must be investigated by the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),” he told reporters after lodging a police report at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters, here today.

Yesterday, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said in a media statement that there were leakages of government funds estimated to be more than RM500 million in the ‘land swap’ deal in the ministry.

The findings followed investigations conducted by the Special Investigation Committee on Procurement, Governance and Finance chaired by Tan Sri Ambrin Buang, involving several of the ministry’s projects.

In the statement, Mohamad also said there was political interference in the choice of location for the projects, to suit the political interests of certain parties.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah confirmed to Bernama that a report on the matter had been lodged. — Bernama