KUALA LUMPUR: A non-governmental organisation (NGO) today lodged a police report against five individuals over Facebook postings that included a death threat against Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof (pix).

Pertubuhan Gerakan Martabat Pejuang Negara (GMPN) president Razali Zakaria said the individual who used Muhammad Naim name, had among others, posted a statement that read “Mujahid ini patut dibunuh memang manusia terbangsat di dunia” (Mujahid deserves to die, the most despicable human being in the world) recently.

Razali said GMPN also named four other individuals in its police report, namely Mohd Elham, Asfanizam Bin Abdullah, Hanif Junit and Abu Rafiq for uploading statements that could threaten security and inciting others to do the same.

He said this to reporters after lodging the police report at Dang Wangi Police station here.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi District Police deputy chief Supt Naazron Abdul Yusof when contacted confirmed that the police had received the report.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for spreading fake news. - Bernama