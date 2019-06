KUALA LUMPUR: An NGO has urged the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to act against an individual who uploaded on Facebook an edited photograph insulting Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

Ikatan Rakyat Insan Muslim Malaysia (IRIMM), through its president Amir Amsaa Alla Pitchay, said the individual’s act is malicious and shows disrespect in the holy month of Ramadan.

Amir Amsaa, after lodging a report at the Dang Wangi District Police headquarters at 11.30am today, said the act tarnished the dignity and credibility of Mujahid as the minister in charge of religion.

Mujahid, in a post on his official Facebook account yesterday, said he had lodged a police report on the matter.

Last Saturday, a Facebook account holder using the name ‘Shamsul Faisal Abdul Wahab’ uploaded an edited photograph depicting Mujahid carrying a ‘kavadi’ during the Thaipusam festival. - Bernama