NGO offers counselling for stressed-out kids

PETALING JAYA: Children have their own set of problems, some of which are not dissimilar to those faced by adults.

Much like their elders, they worry about family and friends, and are put under stress over personal issues, relationship problems, school work, emotional matters and others.

For these children, help is now just a phone call away.

The initiative is by HumanKind, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that offers counselling to children and help them deal with their problems. To reach out for help, the youngsters only need to call a helpline, named Buddy Bear, and a volunteer will be at the other end of the line to listen.

The helpline project, which was initiated in March, was officially launched on Sept 4.

Project manager Dr Arman I. Rashid said the movement control order had exacerbated the risk of abuse and raised children’s stress levels.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic effectively made face-to-face consultation impossible.

“To get around this, we set up the Buddy Bear helpline,” he told theSun yesterday.

“The response has been very positive so far. Since the official launch, the number of calls has increased tenfold.”

Arman said calls have been received from children of various age groups, mostly under 18.

“They are under a lot of stress and this is all related to personal, family or relationship issues.”

He pointed out that children are now mostly isolated from their peers and some even carry the burden of having to worry about the mental health of family members.

“With news that the lockdown may be extended further, many children have expressed fear that they will have to go through the same ordeal all over again.”

Arman said many teens also worry about their future. On top of that, the financial problems faced by their parents also have a negative impact on the children.

Buddy Bear offers psychological first aid (PFA) to child callers. This entails the volunteers providing emotional support and practical assistance as first responders.

“All volunteers have been trained and are certified PFA practitioners. They also receive additional specialised training focusing on safety, child protection, child rights and emphatic listening,” Arman said.

All Buddy Bear volunteers are also trained to speak using vocabulary that children understand best, and with a tone and pace that they are comfortable with.

Buddy Bear operates from noon to midnight, seven days a week. The volunteers can converse in Bahasa Malaysia, English, Mandarin and Tamil. There is also a team of mental health professionals who can offer phone counselling to children who need it.

To speak to Buddy Bear, children may call 1-800-18-BEAR (1-800-18-2327). Anyone who is keen on donating to the initiative can visit https://www.ngohub.asia/campaigns/buddybear.