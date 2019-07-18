NGO offers suicide prevention helpline

BUTTERWORTH: A non-governmental organisation (NGO) here has launched a toll-free helpline (1800 22 5757) to provide counselling and emotional support to those who are depressed or are having suicidal thoughts.

The Sneham Malaysia Welfare Association’s helpline has been functioning since Jan 14 this year and its services are targeted at those who wish to communicate primarily in Tamil and also in Bahasa Malaysia and English.

According to Sneham Malaysia, it is the first NGO in Malaysia to offer counselling services in Tamil.

Its founder and president Dr Florance Sinniah said she first came up with the idea of setting up an NGO to reach out to those suffering from mental health issues in 2017.

“Our objective is to create public awareness on suicide prevention and to provide counselling and emotional support to those who are depressed or are having suicidal thoughts, with Tamil as one of the languages to communicate with them in addition to English and Bahasa Malaysia,“ she said.

Sneham Malaysia’s toll-free helpline is open from 4pm to 8pm daily. — Bernama