NGO says ‘cabinet member’ involved in PenjanaKerjaya scandal

PETALING JAYA: An NGO has lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the alleged misappropriation of funds from the Employment Recruitment Incentives Programme (PenjanaKerjaya) amounting to RM100 million.

According to a report by Malaysiakini, Persatuan Harapan India Malaysia (PHIM) also submitted additional evidence to the MACC yesterday.

Its chairperson Mani Maran Manickam said those involved in the case, including a cabinet minister, must be investigated. He did not name the minister.

The group, he said, has submitted a list of names of those allegedly involved to the MACC.

On Tuesday, the MACC arrested another three individuals, to bring the total to 45, of those arrested under Ops Hire to facilitate investigations into false claims and the misappropriation of funds from PenjanaKerjaya involving a total of RM100 million.