NGO to set up flood task force

PETALING JAYA: A local non-governmental organisation meets its members on Tuesday to organize a nationwide plan to help flood victims.

Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN) will be meeting 2,500 grassroots members to discuss plans to help the people.

“This is an annual convention, but this time it has coincided with one of the worst flooding incidents in the Klang Valley.

“During the convention, we will also celebrate our success in helping the people not only in times of need but also all year round,“ PKN said in a statement.

It said they will also be setting up a national flood task force to help flood victims.