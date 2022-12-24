NGO wishing to help Kelantan flood victims urged to register with PKOB

KOTA BHARU: Any non-governmental organisations (NGOs) wanting to channel aid to flood victims in Kelantan have been advised to register with the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) to ensure better coordination of assistance.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said it was also to avoid duplication of efforts and ensure that the distribution of aid could be done in an orderly manner.

“In the PKOB meeting held today, we were informed that many NGOs including those from Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Perlis have expressed their desire to come here and help the victims.

“...it needs to be coordinated to ensure smooth distribution of assistance,” he told reporters at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters, here, today.

Earlier, Muhamad Zaki received donations of various basic necessities such as personal hygiene kits, disposable diapers and dry food from Econsave and ATC Food Sdn Bhd to be distributed to flood victims in the state.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Zaki assured that the police would ensure the safety of the property and belongings of flood victims evacuated to relief centres in the state.

“We know that there are victims who refuse to be evacuated as they worry about the safety of their homes,” he said adding that police personnel had been deployed to relief centres to safeguard the safety of the flood victims.

He also said that a total of 60 members of the Federal Reserve Unit and 70 members of the General Operations Force would be deployed to carry out post-flood operations.

Muhamad Zaki said all of them would be deployed to ensure the smooth running of post-flood clean-up work, especially in the affected houses of worship and schools. - Bernama