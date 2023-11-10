NGOs, associations submit petition supporting Smoking Control Bill to PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Five non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and associations yesterday submitted a petition supporting the tabling of the Control of Smoking Product for Public Health Bill 2023 to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

IKRAM Health Malaysia (IKRAM Health), Malaysian Green Lung Association, Medical Mythbusters Malaysia, Malaysian Council for Tobacco Control and the Academy of Professors Malaysia urged all Members of Parliament (MPs) to support the bill when it is tabled for a second reading in Parliament.

The petition was handed over by IKRAM Health president Dr Mohd Afiq Nor to the Prime Minister at the Parliament lobby.

Smoking problem is seen as not effectively manageable under the current Food Act and Control of Tobacco Product Regulations, they said in a joint statement.

“According to the petition, 9.2 million citizens fully support the efforts to table this bill and for the provisions related to the Generational End Game (GEG) to be implemented.

“If this bill is passed, it demonstrates the strong commitment of the MADANI Government and all MPs to uphold high standards of responsibility. It shows that they are not easily influenced by certain parties when addressing critical issues related to legal loopholes in the regulation of smoking products, particularly electronic cigarettes,” the statement added.

The proposed legislation aims to control the sale and purchase of tobacco products, smoking substances, substitute tobacco products and smoking devices for public health to create a new generation that is free from the influence of any tobacco product.

Clauses 13 and 14 of the bill proposed the prohibition of the sale of tobacco products to individuals born from January 2007 onwards.

Prior to this, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the bill was expected to be tabled for the second reading in Parliament yesterday. - Bernama