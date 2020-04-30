NGOs can send food supply to those under EMCO through operations centre set up

PETALING JAYA: Any person not from an area under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) must send food supply to someone in the EMCO area to the operations centre set up to facilitate these arrangements.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said through these operation centres, the frontliners can then distribute the necessary items to the residents.

“If the operations centre does not know of the food supply that has been given by NGOs or private individuals, then the distribution will not be equal. Some people will receive more than what’s necessary, while others don’t receive any at all,“ he said at the daily press briefing today.

He was responding to a question posed by a journalist who said that there were pictures of NGOs or private individuals trying to pass over food to residents through the barbed wire fence which seals off the area under EMCO.

On another matter, Ismail Sabri, who is defence minister, said the loosening of requirements where two people in one car can be allowed to do groceries was due to feedback from people.

“We imposed the one person in one car rule in the first few phases of the Movement Control Order (MCO) because the number of positive cases was still very high, but seeing that the number has dropped, we allowed some leeway,“ he said.

However, he said they still have to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) that was imposed by grocery stores and supermarkets in maintaining social distancing and limiting the number of people entering the store.

He added that the SOP for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will be released soon, following the announcement that the big companies and factories are allowed to operate at full capacity after abiding by the SOP released by the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti).