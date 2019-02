KUALA LUMPUR: Six non-governmental organisations (NGOs) today handed over a memorandum to the Cambodia Embassy here to appeal to the Cambodian authorities to release the 47 Malaysians currently detained at the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Prison.

They comprised of Pertubuhan Martabat Jalinan Muhibbah Malaysia (MJMM), Ikatan Rakyat Insan Muslim Malaysia (IRIMM), Gerakan Reformasi Rakyat Malaysia (Reformis), Gabungan Ayahanda Selangor (Gegas), Amanah Rasah Cekal (ARC) and Dewan Ekonomi dan Sosial Muslim Malaysia (Desma).

The memorandum was submitted by IRIMM President Amir Amsaa Alla Pitchay, accompanied by MJMM President Abdul Rani Kulup Abdullah and representatives of the other NGOs to Cambodian Embassy Counsel Suos Sophal at 11.30am.

Amir Amsaa said the two-page memorandum also requested the Cambodian authorities to consider the appeals on humanitarian grounds as the group of detained Malaysians had no intention of committing crimes, but were believed to have been cheated by fraud syndicates.

“We had a conversation with Suos Sophal while submitting the memorandum, and he had agreed to study it and find solutions on this matter,” he told reporters after handing over the memorandum.

Wisma Putra on Thursday confirmed the report on the detention of the 47 Malaysians since Dec 11 last year, accused of conducting illegal gambling activities online.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah was reported to have said most of the detainees were believed not to be involved in any offence as they were the victims of job scams. — Bernama