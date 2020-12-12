NGOs important platform to disseminate accurate information — KKMM

PUTRAJAYA: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) sees non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as an important platform capable of disseminating accurate and authentic information to the public as well as support efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

KKMM secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek said the ministry could use the NGOs’ extensive platform to convey accurate, authentic and reliable updates to the multiracial community as well as create awareness about how fake news can jeopardise the nation’s peace, stability and public order.

“There should be a strategic communication. We (KKMM) can use the NGOs’ extensive platform to disseminate accurate and reliable information to the grassroots level,” he told reporters after International NGO chairman Datuk Dr Mustapha Ahmad Merican’s visit to the ministry here yesterday.

Mohammad said that when doubtful, the NGOs could refer to the ministry, Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) for verification as they channelled accurate and authentic information.

Meanwhile, Mustapha said that many overseas parties, including investors, would refer to the International NGO on matters regarding Malaysia and, as such, it was necessary to find a solution to the issue of fake news.

Mustapha recently won the Semarak Cinta Rasul SAW 1442H/2020M Main Award in conjunction with the 2020 Maulidur Rasul for his contributions in NGO activities.

Among his achievements are his involvement in the diplomatic negotiations for the release of 47 Malaysian detainees from the Cambodian prison in February 2019. — Bernama