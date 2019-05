GEORGE TOWN: The proposed Southern Reclamation Scheme (SRS) will not just disrupt the hydrology of Penang’s seabed but also that of northern Perak, where there are 6,000 inshore fishermen.

Sahabat Alam Malaysia’s junior activists movement, which goes by the acronym of Kuasa, estimated that besides the fishermen, contractors need to conduct sand mining off Perak for the three islands.

This was revealed at the start of Penang Forum’s latest campaign to get Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed to intervene in the proposed reclamation of three artificial islands off the Bayan Lepas International Airport here.

Altogether 45 non-governmental organisations and residents associations have signed up for the campaign which involves an online signature gathering drive. It will be presented to Mahathir when Parliament reconvenes in July.